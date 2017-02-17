« Georgia Tech team furthers four-stroke-cycle active-membrane piston reactor for enhanced SMR for H2 production | Main

NSF to award up to $4.8M for catalysis research, including fuels applications

17 February 2017

The National Science Foundation will award up to $4.8 million (PD-17-1401) to research projects focused on obtaining new basic understanding of catalytic materials and reactions, utilizing synthetic, theoretical, and experimental approaches. Target applications include fuels, specialty and bulk chemicals, environmental catalysis, biomass conversion to fuels and chemicals, conversion of greenhouse gases, and generation of solar hydrogen, as well as efficient routes to energy utilization.

The main thrust of the program is heterogeneous catalysis. NSF is looking for proposals related to both gas-solid and liquid-solid heterogeneous catalysis, as well as proposals that incorporate concepts from homogeneous catalysis. Topic areas that are of particular interest include: