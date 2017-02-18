« NSF to award up to $4.8M for catalysis research, including fuels applications | Main

Strong honeycomb cargo shelf in new Ford EcoSport SUV made of recycled paper; 6lb floorboard holds ~700 lbs of cargo

18 February 2017

The adjustable cargo floorboard in the all-new 2018 Ford EcoSport is made of high-strength 100% recycled paper honeycomb. Constructed from all-natural paper and water-based glue, the six-pound honeycomb floorboard is both eco-friendly and strong enough to handle nearly 700 pounds of cargo across its 38.5-inch by 25.25-inch surface.

Ford introduced the EcoSport for North America in November 2016 (via the first Snapchat reveal). The EcoSport is intended to combined space-saving convenience, SUV capability and connectivity. The adjustable floorboard will debut as an all-new feature when EcoSport arrives early next year.

The hexagonal design of honeycomb is a testament to nature’s ingenuity. Not only is it strong, it’s superlight. Customers can slide the shelf into multiple different slots like an oven rack; even store it on the back of the seats. It helps make EcoSport super-flexible in everyday use. —Mike Mazzella, Ford EcoSport assistant chief engineer

For years, honeycomb has been used to create the strong structure under the skins employed in high-end sporting equipment like skis, as well as aerospace frames. To create the adjustable floorboard for the all-new Ford EcoSport, a layer of hexagon-shaped cells made of 100% recycled paper and water-based glue is sandwiched between two layers of composite material.

The parcel shelf can hold any of four positions in the cargo area to best suit a driver’s needs:

In the lowest position, it serves as a load floor for maximum storage;

In the middle position, it creates a secure storage area beneath the floorboard;

In the high position, the area underneath increases to create a cargo floor that lines up with the fold-flat second-row seats;

Removed and stored vertically against the back of the second-row seats.

The EcoSport will be equipped with either the award-winning, 1.0-liter three-cylinder turbocharged EcoBoost or 2.0-liter four-cylinder. Drivers opting for the 2.0-liter engine get Ford’s Intelligent 4WD standard. Both come with six-speed automatic transmissions.

As many as 30 stowage pockets, bins, hooks make efficient use of every interior inch. In addition to the movable honeycomb floor board, fold-away second-row seats provide a flat area for moving furniture and other larger items.