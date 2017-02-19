« Strong honeycomb cargo shelf in new Ford EcoSport SUV made of recycled paper; 6lb floorboard holds ~700 lbs of cargo | Main | Study links PM2.5 pollution with millions of preterm births globally »

Mobileye completes installation of collision avoidance technology across 4,500 New York City for-hire vehicles

19 February 2017

Mobileye has completed the installation of collision avoidance technology across 4,500 for-hire vehicles in New York City. Together with Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc., a provider of passenger transportation insurance, Mobileye has equipped thousands of New York City-based rideshare vehicles—such as those available through Uber and Lyft—with Mobileye technologies enabled by a high-resolution vision sensor that analyzes potential dangerous scenarios in real time, alerting drivers to impending collisions and giving them enough time to react.

The Mobileye system integrates Pointer Telocation, a leading developer and operator of Fleet and Mobile Resource Management solutions, allowing vehicle and fleet owners the opportunity to review the driving behaviors of its operators.

The introduction of Mobileye technology across for-hire vehicles in New York City follows a series of recent accomplishments for Mobileye’s Aftermarket Division that have included a partnership with the US Department of Transportation as well as dozens of pioneering pilot programs in cities across the country. Through Mobileye’s partnership with the USDOT as part of the Smart City Challenge, a competition to award one US city with $40 million in grants to support advanced transportation projects, Mobileye was chosen to outfit the winning city’s public bus systems with its Shield+ technology, a vision sensor system engineered specifically for pedestrian collision avoidance in public transit systems.