California Energy Commission selects 16 hydrogen station projects for up to $33.4M in funding

21 February 2017

The California Energy Commission (CEC) has selected 15 new main hydrogen retail station projects for up to $31.7 million in combined funding, as well as one connector station project for up to $1.5 million in fund. Among the program requirements are that each station dispense a minimum of at least 33% renewable hydrogen (per kilogram).

Eight of the main stations projects identified in the Notice of Proposed Awards (NOPA) are to be completed by First Element Fuel; the remaining seven are to be completed by a partnership of Shell and Toyota Motor.

The CEC released a Grant Solicitation and Application Package entitled “Light Duty Vehicle Hydrogen Refueling Infrastructure” (GFO-15-605) under the Alternative and Renewable Fuel and Vehicle Technology Program (ARFVTP) in 2016. (Earlier post.) The grant solicitation was an offer to fund projects that will expand the network of publicly accessible hydrogen refueling stations that serve California’s light duty fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs).

The solicitation offered funding for both capital expense grants and operation and maintenance (O&M) grants.

Toyota is supporting hydrogen infrastructure development through a number of collaborations. In California, Toyota also has entered into a financial agreement with First Element Fuels to support construction and operation of 19 fueling stations across the state. In 2016, Toyota announced a collaboration with Air Liquide to develop and supply a phased network of 12 state-of-the-art hydrogen stations targeted for New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island.

Shell is taking part in various initiatives to encourage the adoption of hydrogen as a transport fuel. In Germany, Shell is working with the government and industry partners in a cross-sector joint venture, H2 Mobility Germany, to support the development of a nationwide expansion of hydrogen refueling stations.

Shell currently operates two hydrogen refueling stations in California, both located in Los Angeles.