« Toyota unveiling i-TRIL Concept at Geneva; electric and autonomous urban mobility | Main | California Energy Commission selects 16 hydrogen station projects for up to $33.4M in funding »

Print this post

IACMI launches new technical collaboration project for advanced compressed natural gas storage

21 February 2017

The Institute for Advanced Composites Manufacturing Innovation (IACMI)—a 100+ member, University of Tennessee, Knoxville and Department of Energy led consortium committed to increasing domestic production capacity and manufacturing jobs across the US composites industry—launched the first technical collaboration project in the compressed gas storage focus area.

The project will combine partnership efforts from DuPont Performance Materials (DuPont), the University of Dayton Research Institute (UDRI), Composite Prototyping Center (CPC) and Steelhead Composites. The target objective of the project is to provide unique advantages to the storage of compressed natural gas with the use of thermoplastic composite technologies to achieve better durability, weight reduction and recyclability.

The project plan will take advantage of several unique technologies combined with the expertise of each partner.

DuPont will provide material science and pultrusion expertise. In addition to the innovation in manufacturing process, DuPont is providing a novel polyamide resin having superior toughness increased damage resistance, and an additional degree of safety compared with the current epoxy-based systems.

Composite Prototyping Center will leverage its world-class Automated Fiber Placement (AFP) capabilities.

UDRI, as the leader for IACMI’s compressed gas storage (CGS) Technology Area, will contribute material evaluation and mechanical testing.

Steelhead will bring market-leading CGS design and testing.

The project proposal begins with the design of a prototype CGS tank based on measured mechanical properties of polyamide composite panels produced by AFP. Pending successful results from two initial phases, the project will conclude with the production of full size tanks.

DuPont Performance Materials (DPM) is a leading innovator of thermoplastics, elastomers, renewably sourced polymers, high-performance parts and shapes, as well as resins that act as adhesives, sealants, and modifiers. DPM supports a globally linked network of regional application development experts who work with customers throughout the value chain to develop innovative solutions in automotive, packaging, construction, consumer goods, electrical/electronics and other industries.