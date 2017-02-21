« Driving Hyundai’s electrified Ioniq line-up; cost-effective efficiency and dynamics | Main | Novozymes launches advanced enzymes to increase corn ethanol yields and plant profits »

€8.5M INTEGRAL thermoelectric generator project with focus on vehicles kicks off in Europe

21 February 2017

The €8.5-million (US$9-million) INTEGRAL project to develop thermoelectric generator technology for application in vehicles and remote sensors has kicked off. INTEGRAL is an Innovation Action project coordinated by CEA within the PILOTS-01-2016 call of the European Horizon 2020 Framework Programme. The European Commission is provided €7 million of the funding. The consortium is composed of 12 partners from 8 European countries:

Commissariat à l’énergie atomique et aux énergies alternatives (coordinator)

Valeo Systèmes Thermiques

Ricardo

Hotblock Onboard

Elkem

Isabellenhütte Heusler

RGS Development

Fundacion CIDETEC

MBN Nanomaterialia

Matres Scrl

Efficient Innovation

Titanx Engine Cooling Holding

​Thermoelectric materials are able to directly convert heat into electricity. Although the conversion yield is low, when the heat is lost anyway, as in thermal engines or in energy intensive industries, any gain is good to take. Most current thermoelectric materials are based on rare or toxic elements, which precludes their implementation at large scale. More sustainable materials have been extensively investigated over the years, but mostly at laboratory scale. Additionally, these failed so far to achieve sufficient performance levels to justify heavy industrial investments towards full scale production and market introduction.

The INTEGRAL Project is gathering experts within three value chains in which thermoelectric generators are expected to fulfil significant market needs: individual cars; transportation trucks; and distant sensors in energy intensive industries, e.g. metal or glass production.

The project is to involve industrial producers and converters of thermoelectric materials as well as their end-users and final customers, thus covering the whole development chain.

Three major Pilot Lines or Technology Platforms in Europe will support key industrial stakeholders in improving material performance and process parameters, which will allow them to scale-up industrial production of thermoelectric materials. CEA’s Technology Platform Poudr’Innov 2.0 hosted the kick-off project meeting in Grenoble.