Toyota unveiling i-TRIL Concept at Geneva; electric and autonomous urban mobility

21 February 2017

At the upcoming Geneva International Motor Show (7-19 March), Toyota will host the world premiere of the i-TRIL Concept. Developed by Toyota Motor Europe (TME) in collaboration with the company’s ED² design studio in Nice, this electric concept showcases numerous aspects of Toyota’s research into ever better and more engaging environmentally-friendly mobility solutions.

Featuring a one-plus-two seating layout, Active Lean technology and capable of operating autonomously, the i-TRIL Concept represents a viable alternative to A and B segment cars, other EV products, and motorcycles for those who still wish to have fun while driving even at slow speeds in the urban environment.

At the show, Toyota will also introduce the new 2017 Yaris alongside its sporty derivative, the Yaris GRMN—powered by a supercharged 1.8-liter engine that will produce more than 210 DIN hp.

February 21, 2017

