Clariant enters next phase with Global Bioenergies’ renewable isobutene for high-value application

22 February 2017

Triggered by the successful completion of a first series of tests of its renewable isobutene for a high-value application, Clariant has now ordered a larger batch of renewable isobutene from Global Bioenergies for a second phase of evaluation.

In June last year, Global Bioenergies provided Clariant with a first sample of its renewable isobutene on which Clariant then successfully carried out first chemical tests and analysis. As a next step, Clariant has now purchased a larger batch of renewable isobutene in order to run more comprehensive tests over several reaction steps as well as functional assays.

We are pleased to see that Clariant has a concrete vision on how to bring this high-value application of our renewable isobutene into the market. This second phase paves the way for deliveries in commercial scale quantities once the first renewable isobutene commercial plant will be up and running. —Marc Delcourt, CEO of Global Bioenergies

Global Bioenergies is one of the few companies worldwide, and the only one in Europe, that is developing a process to convert renewable resources into light hydrocarbons through fermentation. The Company initially focused its efforts on the production of isobutene, one of the most important petrochemical building blocks that can be converted into fuels, plastics, organic glass and elastomers. Global Bioenergies continues to improve the performance of its process, operates an industrial pilot, has started operations at its demo plant in Germany, and is preparing its first full-scale plant through a joint venture with Cristal Union, named IBN-One. The company also replicated its achievement to propylene and butadiene, two members of the gaseous olefins family, key molecules at the heart of petrochemical industry.