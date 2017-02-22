« Analog Devices introduces new 28nm CMOS radar technology platform for autonomous driving and ADAS | Main | New Gen4 smart electric drive; electrification of all smart models »

Updated Volkswagen 2017 e-Golf EPA-rated at 125 miles, 119 MPGe combined; pricing to come

22 February 2017

In the US, Volkswagen’s updated 2017 e-Golf now carries an an EPA-estimated range of 125 miles—a 50% increase over the previous model year. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 126 MPGe city, 109 MPGe highway and 119 MPGe combined (28 kWh/100 miles), making it one of the most efficient electric vehicles on the market (tied with the Chevy Bolt, second after the Hyundai Ioniq Electric). The 2017 e-Golf goes on sale in the US later this spring, with pricing yet to be announced.

For 2017, Volkswagen equipped the e-Golf with a new lithium-ion battery with an increased energy capacity of 35.8 kWh, up from from 24.2 kWh. The 7.2 kW on-board charger is now standard on both SE and SEL Premium trims, which enables the battery to be charged in less than six hours at a 240V charging station.

When equipped with DC Fast Charging (optional on SE, standard on SEL Premium), the battery can be charged to 80% within an hour at a 50 kW DC fast charging station.

The electric motor on the 2017 e-Golf has been upgraded as well. Where the 2016 e-Golf utilized an 85 kW electric motor, the newer model features a 100 kW electric motor. At the same time, the maximum torque of the electric motor has been boosted from 199 pound-feet to 214 lb-ft. The 2017 e-Golf runs zero to 60 mph faster than its predecessor—now in 9.6 seconds—and its top speed increases to 93 mph.

Using 13 cents per kilowatt-hour, the EPA has estimated an annual fuel cost of just $550.