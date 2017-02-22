« Audi wins VDA Logistics Award for automated vehicle transport | Main | Toyota’s new three-way catalyst reduces precious metal usage by 20%; improving uniformity of flow with FLAD »
Ford researchers to present paper on fast-charging Li-ion batteries at SAE WCX
22 February 2017
At the upcoming WCX 17: SAE World Congress Experience (the re-imagined SAE World Congress) in April, Xiao Yang and Ted Miller from Ford will present a paper on the fast recharge capability of Li-ion batteries and its effect on capacity degradation. Of note in the abstract:
We find out that 5 Ah prismatic Li-ion cells can be fully recharged in 3 minutes under a constant rate of 20C, or in 2 min (25.5C) from 0% to 85% SOC (state of charge) without undue stresses. We cycle the battery at 16C charge rate from 0 to 100% SOC and do not see any unexpected battery capacity loss in 50 cycles, where half of the cycles are 1C-rate charge as a reference capacity check.
Resources
Xiao Yang, Ted Miller (2017) “Fast Charging Lithium-Ion Batteries” SAE 2017-01-1204
February 22, 2017 in Brief | Permalink | Comments (1)
It is not the battery cells that are preventing BEVs for sale today from being charged in 5 to 10 minutes. The problem is to make the power electronics the DC to DC converter efficient and small enough and inexpensive enough to handle the heat generated from charging at 350,000 watt or even 500,000 watt in a light duty car.
Tesla and the old auto-industry will be ready to mass produce the needed 400,000 watt DC to DC power converters by 2020. Problem solved. At that time BEVs will also be fully driverless so they can start to compete on price per mile with any gasser out there.
Posted by: Change | February 22, 2017 at 04:31 AM