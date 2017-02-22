« Audi wins VDA Logistics Award for automated vehicle transport | Main | Toyota’s new three-way catalyst reduces precious metal usage by 20%; improving uniformity of flow with FLAD »

Print this post

Ford researchers to present paper on fast-charging Li-ion batteries at SAE WCX

22 February 2017

At the upcoming WCX 17: SAE World Congress Experience (the re-imagined SAE World Congress) in April, Xiao Yang and Ted Miller from Ford will present a paper on the fast recharge capability of Li-ion batteries and its effect on capacity degradation. Of note in the abstract:

We find out that 5 Ah prismatic Li-ion cells can be fully recharged in 3 minutes under a constant rate of 20C, or in 2 min (25.5C) from 0% to 85% SOC (state of charge) without undue stresses. We cycle the battery at 16C charge rate from 0 to 100% SOC and do not see any unexpected battery capacity loss in 50 cycles, where half of the cycles are 1C-rate charge as a reference capacity check.

Resources