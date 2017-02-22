« UNICA says that unintended consequences from EPA proposal could limit US access to advanced biofuel | Main | Audi wins VDA Logistics Award for automated vehicle transport »

Savari selected as major V2X technology provider for USDOT’s connected vehicle roll-out in Tampa

22 February 2017

The Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority (THEA) and the partnering integrator company Brandmotion have selected Savari Inc. to equip the majority of vehicles with its V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) connected car technology for the USDOT connected vehicle roll-out in Tampa. Tampa becomes the first city to feature Savari’s innovative and life-saving connected car technology following the US Department of Transportation’s new rule for car-to-car communications. Additional DOT connected car deployments are scheduled for New York City and a portion of I-80 in Wyoming this year.

Cars, trucks, buses and trolleys will be retrofitted with Savari’s On-Board-Units (OBUs) and connected car software to enable cars to communicate with each other through Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V), Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) and Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P) software. Savari’s connected car solution in Tampa offers a wide range of transportation efficiency and safety applications.



Connected Vehicle Pilot Deployment-Downtown Tampa. Source: USDOT. Click to enlarge.

The Silicon Valley start-up is partnering with automotive integrator Brandmotion, an integrator of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) for in-vehicular installation. For the Tampa and other connected car projects (e.g. NYC) Savari added additional features to its products such as dual radio with simultaneous diversity. This provides a flexible range of options during installation and is one of the differentiating features for Savari in smart city deployments.

THEA is deploying V2X technology to advance its mission to improve safety and mobility, and reduce the environmental impact of the city’s downtown traffic during commute and high traffic event times. V2X-equipped vehicles and roadside infrastructure will be connected to the City of Tampa Transportation Management Center and existing Traffic Control System through the cloud for a seamless management experience and enhanced transit awareness.

THEA and Savari are looking at six use cases that V2X technology can significantly benefit in everyday transportation:

Reduce morning backups and congestion through downtown Reduce the risk of wrong-way entries on reversible express lanes Enhance pedestrian safety through crosswalk assist applications Improve transit signal priority optimization and safety Eliminate confusion around TECO Line trolley conflicts Enhance traffic signal coordination and traffic flow

THEA plans to deploy a total of three V2I Safety, four V2V Safety, three Mobility and one Agency Data applications.

Category Tampa (THEA) – CV Application V2I Safety Curve Speed Warning (CSW) Pedestrian in Signalized Crosswalk Warning (PED-X) Red Light Violation Warning (RLVW) V2V Safety Emergency Electronic Brake Lights (EEBL) Forward Collision Warning (FCW) Intersection Movement Assist (IMA) Vehicle Turning Right in Front of a Transit Vehicle (VTRFTV) Mobility Mobile Accessible Pedestrian Signal System (PED-SIG) Intelligent Traffic Signal System (I-SIG) Transit Signal Priority (TSP) Agency Data Probe-enabled Data Monitoring (PeDM)

For the Tampa trial, there will be an estimated 1,520 total equipped vehicles: 1,500 vehicles with OBUs; 10 transit buses with OBUs; and 10 street cars with OBUs. Forty roadside units will be deployed.

According to the DOT and validated by numerous trials—in which Savari was the major supplier of connected car technology—V2V technology will prevent 80% of all traffic accidents. This results in a reduction of hundreds of thousands of crashes every year in the US alone.