BMW Group to introduce Mobileye REM in new models starting in 2018; crowdsourced data for autonomous driving

23 February 2017

BMW Group and Mobileye signed an agreement that will lead to the introduction of Mobileye’s Road Experience Management (REM) data generation technology in newly developed BMW Group models entering the market in 2018. This agreement to crowd-source real-time data using vehicles equipped with camera-based Advanced Driver Assist System (ADAS) technology is a critical enabler for autonomous driving through next-generation high definition (HD) maps aimed at making driving safer and more efficient for consumers.

The Volkswagen Group and Mobileye also recently signed a similar agreement. (Earlier post.)

BMW Group sensor data can be merged with data from different automakers, resulting in a larger scale of data used to create Mobileye’s Global RoadBook (GLRB), to support and to update rapidly HD maps with highly accurate localization capabilities. Autonomous vehicles will require HD maps that can identify and update changes in the environment with near real-time speed enabling very short “time to reflect reality”.

The cameras that enable to collect anonymized, fleet-wide data act as intelligent agents that, through Mobileye EyeQ processors and software, can identify valuable information that is sent to the cloud in a highly compressed form (10 kilobytes per kilometer). This data can be used to add a dynamic layer to current and future navigation maps, enabling BMW Group customers to access true real-time information on traffic density, potential road hazards, weather conditions, on-street parking, and other helpful information.

To support the rapid creation and updating of HD mapping, the BMW Group and Mobileye will transfer anonymized data to HERE, the leading mapping and location service. HERE will use this data and information to conduct real-time updates of HERE HD Live Map, HERE’s real-time cloud service for partially, highly and fully automated vehicles, and enhance its Open Location Platform, ensuring an accurate depiction of the real world as it changes.

Mobileye and HERE earlier communicated their intention to integrate data gathered through REM technology as a layer in HERE HD Live Map. (Earlier post.) The BMW Group has always stressed that it is open for collaboration with additional partners, be it OEMs or other third parties.