Shell opens its first hydrogen fueling forecourt station in UK

23 February 2017

Shell, in partnership with ITM Power, opened the first hydrogen station to be situated on a forecourt in the UK. The new hydrogen station has been supplied by ITM Power and is the first fully branded and public hydrogen refueling site in the UK. It is the first of three hydrogen stations Shell plans to open in the UK in 2017. The hydrogen refueling station is located at Cobham services on the M25, the nation’s busiest refueling station. The station is ITM Power’s fourth public hydrogen refueling station to be opened in the UK.

The opening of Shell’s first UK hydrogen site follows the success of sites in California, and in Germany where Shell is part of a joint venture with the ambition to open a network of up to 400 hydrogen sites by 2023. Shell is in the process of assessing the potential of future projects in the United States, Canada, Switzerland, Austria, France, Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands.

In addition, Shell is a founding member of the Hydrogen Council, announced at Davos in January 2017, comprising energy companies, OEMs and technology partners with a collective pledge to accelerate investment in the development and commercialization of the hydrogen and fuel cell sectors.

Shell’s Cobham site opened in 2012 and was built for the 150,000 vehicles that travel on the M25 on a daily basis. The site received more than a million customer visits in 2016.