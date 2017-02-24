« Bosch, Cooper Standard, Honeywell, Hyundai Mobis, Lear Corporation, LG Electronics and NXP Semiconductors join Auto-ISAC for cybersecurity | Main | SDG&E unveiling new 120MWh, 30MW Li-ion energy storage facility; AES Advancion 4 »

Next-Gen Ford Fiesta St with new 200 PS 3-cylinder, 1.5L Ecoboost with 3 drive modes; cylinder deactivation

24 February 2017

Ford Performance unveiled the next generation Ford Fiesta ST, powered by an all-new three-cylinder, 1.5-liter EcoBoost engine. Shown for the first time ahead of its global public debut at the Geneva Motor Show next month, the next generation Fiesta ST will deliver 200 PS, 290 N·m of torque, and anticipated 0-100 km/h (0‑62 mph) acceleration in 6.7 seconds.

The third generation of Fiesta ST will be the first Ford Performance model ever powered by a three-cylinder engine, and will be the first Fiesta ST to feature selectable Drive Modes—enabling engine, steering and stability controls to be configured to Normal, Sport and Track settings.

Drive Modes will also adjust Fiesta ST’s Electronic Sound Enhancement (ESE) technology and active exhaust noise control valve. The technologies amplify the naturally sporty sound of the new 1.5-liter EcoBoost engine that also features Ford’s industry-first cylinder deactivation system for a three-cylinder engine, for further reduced CO 2 emissions of an anticipated 114 g/km.

The all-new 1.5-liter EcoBoost engine uses technology including turbocharging, high-pressure fuel injection and Twin-independent Variable Cam Timing to deliver optimized performance and fuel efficiency.

The engine’s three-cylinder architecture delivers naturally high torque at low rpm. Performance is further boosted by a new turbocharger that uses an optimized turbine design to build boost pressure faster and minimize lag for a more responsive and fun driving experience.

A new combination of port fuel injection and direct fuel injection technology helps deliver high power and responsiveness alongside reduced CO 2 emissions, with a particular increase in fuel efficiency under light engine loads.

Ford’s new cylinder deactivation technology—first announced for the 1.0-liter EcoBoost engine and a world first for a three-cylinder engine (earlier post)—will further improve fuel efficiency for Fiesta ST customers without affecting performance by automatically stopping fuel delivery and valve operation for one of the engine’s cylinders in conditions where full capacity is not needed, such as when coasting or cruising with light demand on the engine.

The technology can disengage or re-engage one cylinder in 14 milliseconds to deliver full performance on demand.

The all-aluminium engine also features an integrated exhaust manifold that improves efficiency by helping the engine reach optimal temperatures faster, and delivers torque more rapidly by minimizing the distance exhaust gasses travel between cylinders and turbocharger. The engine also uses a particulate filter to reduce soot emissions.

Selectable Drive Modes add even more versatility for the next generation Fiesta ST:

In Normal mode, engine mapping, traction control, electronic stability control (ESC), ESE, exhaust sound and electronic power assisted steering (EPAS) are configured to deliver natural responsiveness and a connected feel.

In Sport mode, engine mapping and throttle pedal response are sharpened, and EPAS settings adjusted to deliver more feedback and finer control for fast road driving. The active noise control valve opens and ESE is adjusted to intensify the sporty exhaust note and engine noise within the cabin.

In Track mode, all vehicle dynamics features are tuned for the fastest possible lap times, traction control is disabled and ESC interventions are set to wide-slip mode for hard circuit driving.

The Ford Performance-tuned chassis will be supported by enhanced Torque Vectoring Control technology that improves road holding and reduces understeer by applying brake force to the inside front wheel when cornering. Three-mode ESC will enable drivers to choose between full system intervention; wide-slip mode with limited intervention; and full system de-activation.

Ford’s SYNC 3 communications and entertainment system will enable Fiesta ST drivers to control audio, navigation and connected smartphones using simple, conversational voice commands. Compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SYNC 3 is supported by floating, tablet-inspired touchscreens up to 8-inches that can be operated using pinch and swipe gestures.

The next-generation Fiesta ST will be available from launch in early 2018 in both three-door and five-door bodystyles.

The Ford Performance global organisation serves as an innovation laboratory and test-bed to create unique performance vehicles, parts, accessories and experiences for customers. This includes developing innovations and technologies in aerodynamics, light-weighting, electronics, powertrain performance and fuel efficiency that can be applied more broadly to Ford’s product portfolio.