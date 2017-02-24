« Volkswagen Group says making good progress in its retrofit campaign for diesel models | Main | New Turbo S E-Hybrid PHEV to be the flagship model in the Panamera line »

Print this post

Honda R&D developing high-power dynamic charging system for EVs at speeds up to 96 mph

24 February 2017

At the upcoming WCX 17: SAE World Congress Experience, a team from Honda R&D will present a paper on their study of a dynamic charging system that uses high power to charge a traveling EV, with the goal of realizing an unlimited vehicle range.

Major issues facing EV include range, charging (hassle, time, construction of infrastructure)， and reduced driving performance due to increased vehicle weight. Technology enabling to both supply power and perform charging while driving (dynamic charging) is being researched and developed as a means of addressing issues such as those above. —Tajima et al.

The system enables dynamic charging with a charging power of 180 kW (DC 600 V, 300 A) while driving at a vehicle speed of 155 km/h (96 mph). The paper presents the results of running tests, and discusses future prospects.

The current study is a follow-on to a 2015 paper presented by members of the team on a high-power dynamic charging prototype, presented at SAE 2015 World Congress.

Resources