SDG&E unveiling new 120MWh, 30MW Li-ion energy storage facility; AES Advancion 4

24 February 2017

SDG&E is unveiling the world’s largest lithium-ion battery energy storage facility in partnership with AES Energy Storage, which will enhance regional energy reliability while maximizing renewable energy use. The 30 megawatt (MW) energy storage facility is capable of storing up to 120 megawatt hours of energy, the energy equivalent of serving 20,000 customers for four hours.

The AES Advancion 4 energy storage system uses 400,000 batteries, similar to those in electric vehicles, were installed in nearly 20,000 modules and placed in 24 containers.

Features of the Advancion 4 ESS include:

Modular, Compact Array. The Advancion 4 Array now has a compact footprint and optimized design that is five times denser than prior installations, further reducing the total installed cost by requiring less space and balance of system costs. Advancion 4 arrays are engineered to accommodate interchangeable supplier components. These suppliers build to meet Advancion design specifications to avoid costly, per project system integration and are prequalified through AES’ Advancion Supplier Certification Program. A select group of high quality component suppliers have already been certified and the group represents more than half of the global advanced battery production. The modular architecture enables replacement and augmentation over the system life using the best new technologies at the best future price.

Advancion Node. The Advancion Node is the smaller, more manageable building block for Advancion Arrays. These independent, modular units incorporate pre-certified batteries and inverters, with AES controls, and are architected in a massively parallel design, offering customers the highest level of reliability and availability, similar to the world’s best datacenter systems. The scalable design allows for standard configurations from 100 kW to over 1,000 MW, and from 15-minutes of duration to more than four hours without any reengineering.

Next-Generation Advancion Digital Control System (DCS). The addition of the node architecture to AES’ patented control platform provides owners with control of the asset to maximize revenue and reduce operating costs. Advancion-based solutions now monitor, record and analyze thousands of individual points within the system to tune performance, all protected within a robust cybersecurity framework. This node-level control makes it possible for parts of the same array, or several distributed arrays, to do mix and match applications and to load balance service requirements (e.g. regulation, reserves, renewable ramping, energy delivery, voltage control, etc.), optimizing the operation of the asset.

Last year, the California Public Utility Commission (CPUC) directed Southern California investor-owned electric utilities to fast-track additional energy storage options to enhance regional energy reliability. In response, SDG&E expedited ongoing negotiations and contracted with AES Energy Storage to build two projects for a total of 37.5 MW of lithium ion battery energy storage. In addition to the 30 MW facility built in Escondido, Calif., a smaller 7.5 MW installation was built in El Cajon.

By 2030, the company expects to develop or interconnect more than 330 MWs of energy storage on the system. These projects can help support the delivery of more renewables.