« Waymo suing Otto and Uber over autonomous driving technology | Main

Print this post

Volkswagen Group says making good progress in its retrofit campaign for diesel models

24 February 2017

Volkswagen has so far successfully retrofitted around 3.4 million diesel vehicles to date; these are vehicles with the EA189 engine type and displacements of 2.0, 1.6 and 1.2 liters. Around 1.4 million German vehicles are represented in this total.

Vehicles that received official approval for the retrofit early on in spring 2016 have already been to service garages for the software update with few exceptions.

According to the latest figures, more than 200,000 customers worldwide are added each week; in Germany the figure was up to 100,000 per week. The company expects a strong increase in work completion figures in upcoming weeks, especially in Germany.

The Volkswagen Group has received all required official approvals for the retrofit from the German Federal Motor Vehicle and Transport Authority for diesel vehicles with the EA189 engine type and EU5 type approval.

Volkswagen also said that reactions from dealerships and customers have been very positive, because dealerships were very well prepared for performing the technical measures on affected vehicles. Feedback so far indicates that the service measures are running smoothly, with the vast majority of customers satisfied with the technical solution. The more than 20,000 customers surveyed about the software update gave the service performance an average grade of 1.5 on a scale based from 1 to 5, where 1 is the best grade.