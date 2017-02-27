« Renault-Nissan Alliance and Transdev to develop driverless vehicle fleet system for future public and on-demand transportation | Main | SCPPA signs letter of intent for 500 Workhorse W-15 4WD range-extended electric pickup trucks »

ARPA-E projects receive more than $1.8B in private follow-on funding for transformational energy technologies

27 February 2017

The Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E) announced that a group of 74 project teams has attracted more than $1.8 billion in private sector follow-on funding since the agency’s founding in 2009. The announcement was made at the eighth annual ARPA-E Energy Innovation Summit at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Md.

In addition, ARPA-E, tasked with supporting transformative innovation in the energy sector, announced that 56 projects have formed new companies, 68 projects have partnered with other government agencies for further development, and an ever-increasing number of technologies have been incorporated into products sold on the market today.

To date, ARPA-E has provided approximately $1.5 billion in R&D funding across more than 580 projects through 36 focused programs and three open funding solicitations. The agency is charged by Congress to maintain US competitiveness in the energy space, which it achieves through targeted support of projects that, if successful, could transform how Americans generate, store and use energy.

The eighth annual ARPA-E Energy Innovation Summit brings together 2,000 attendees from academia, business and government. Featured keynote speakers include Duke Energy CEO Lynn Good, MIT President L. Rafael Reif, and Mithril Capital Management founder and Managing General Partner Ajay Royan. The Technology Showcase will provide a first-hand look at the latest energy innovations including displays from more than 275 ARPA-E technologies—many making their first public appearance.