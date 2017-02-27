« FDK and Fujitsu Labs develop high-energy-density lithium cobalt pyrophosphate cathode material for solid-state batteries | Main | Nissan showcases on-road autonomous vehicle testing in Europe »

EIA: US produced more petroleum than any other country in 2015

27 February 2017

According to data from the US Department of Energy (DOE), gathered by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), world petroleum production was 96 million barrels per day (mmbd) in 2015 and the United States produced more than any other country—16% of the global total.

In 1980, the United States was the second highest producer in the world with a 17% share of production, just behind the former Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) (19%).

Overall production has grown by 50% from 1980 to 2015, from 64 mmbd to 96 mmbd. The top three oil producing countries in 1980 made up just over half of the world total. By 2015 the top three countries made up only 39% of the world total.

Total petroleum production includes crude oil and products of petroleum refining, natural gas liquids, biofuels, and liquids derived from other hydrocarbon sources (including coal to liquids and gas to liquids). Not included are liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquid hydrogen.