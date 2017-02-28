« Honda forming new R&D operation for “new value” areas: robotics, mobility systems and energy management | Main | First XL Hybrids XLP plug-in hybrid upfits to be installed on Ford F-150 pickups »

DS introducing DS 7 CROSSBACK at Geneva show; PHEV model, autonomous driving features

28 February 2017

DS Automobiles, the recent brand addition to the PSA Group, will introduce the DS 7 CROSSBACK SUV at the upcoming Geneva Motor Show. Powered by a 300 hp,four-wheel drive E-TENSE system, a plug-in hybrid version will be available from spring 2019.

Alongside the E-TENSE plug-in hybrid, DS 7 CROSSBACK will ultimately be available with a choice of five internal combustion engines compliant with the Euro 6.2 standard: three gasoline power units (THP 225 S&S EAT8, THP 180 S&S EAT8, PureTech (twice voted engine of the year in 2015 and 2016) 130 S&S 6-speed manual) and two diesel units (BlueHDi 130 S&S—with a choice of 6-speed manual or EAT8—and the BlueHDi 180 EAT8).

The E-TENSE hybrid powertrain comprises a 200 hp gasoline engine; two electric motors (with an output of 80kW / 109hp each); the new Efficient Automatic Transmission with 8-speeds (EAT8), positioned transversely across the front axle, between the engine and one of the electric motors; a 13 kWh, 90 kW Li-ion battery pack positioned under the row 2 seat floor. The powered rear axle is driven by one of the electric motors, providing a 4WD application and capability. Total system power is 300 hp.

This version has three possible operating modes: 100% electric, hybrid, or combined. The battery regenerates when the vehicle decelerates (throttle off or while braking). In all-electric use, the 13 kWh battery delivers a range of up to 37 miles (60 km). This efficiency is helped by optimized aerodynamics.

In standard mode, charging takes 4½ hours. In fast mode, it can take less than 2½ hours, with a 6.6kW charger that plugs into a 32A socket.

The EAT8 offers fuel savings of 4% compared with the preceding 6-speed automatic gearbox, due to a new control strategy, a Stop&Start function activated at speeds of up to 2mph, and weight savings of around 2kg.

The EAT8 transmission delivers fuel savings by keeping engine speeds as low as possible, and contributes to driving pleasure with its new quick gear-changing strategies. It is also compatible with the autonomous driving functions on DS 7 CROSSBACK: DS PARK ASSIST and DS CONNECTED PILOT.

DS CONNECTED PILOT makes it possible to delegate driving and also to take back control at any time. The system features Stop & Go Active Cruise Control, which adjusts vehicle speed accordingly to the car in front. This function acts on the steering to precisely position DS 7 CROSSBACK in its road lane, respecting the driver’s choices and habits.

Active at speeds of up to 112 mph (180 km/h) according to national speed limit legislation, it controls the vehicle and course for the driver. Particularly useful in traffic jams or on the motorway, this function contributes to safety, efficiency and peace of mind at the wheel of the DS 7 CROSSBACK.

The on-board camera of DS CONNECTED PILOT recognizes broken and unbroken road markings. While driving, it continuously analyzes the image of the road ahead to understand the vehicle’s situation. If DS 7 CROSSBACK deviates from the road markings or accidentally crosses a white line, the system gently moves the wheel slightly in the opposite direction to keep it on course. If the driver wishes to maintain the vehicle's trajectory, he or she can cancel the corrective maneuver by keeping a grip on the steering wheel, particularly if or when taking action to avoid a potential collision.

The corrective maneuver is also interrupted if the indicators are activated. This function is activated from 18mph and is then operational between 0 and 112mph. This system is also able to manage DS 7 CROSSBACK in traffic jams: the car restarts automatically without driver action.

DS PARK PILOT is able to identify a parking space corresponding to the dimensions of DS 7 CROSSBACK simply by driving past spaces at a speed of up to 18 mph (29 km/h). The driver then uses the touchscreen interface to indicate how he or she wishes to park in reverse with a parallel or bay parking maneuver. The ultrasound sensors of DS PARK PILOT, built into the lower part of the bumpers at front and rear, control and steer the car automatically. To ensure safety, the driver can take back control of the vehicle at any time by releasing the button on the gearbox. All the driver needs to do is press the Park button and wait for DS 7 CROSSBACK to park itself.

With this new parking aid, the driver does not need to manage acceleration, braking or gear changes, when entering or leaving a parking space. With DS PARK PILOT, active at speeds of up to 3 mph (5 km/h), DS 7 CROSSBACK is able to park seamlessly, in line with the vehicles around it.

“Kitting”. The DS project team paid particular attention to how this car would be assembled. A new assembly system called “kitting” has been put in place at the Mulhouse plant in France. From the first stage of assembly, DS 7 CROSSBACK arrives with all the components (fixtures, equipment etc.) corresponding to the customer’s specific order. This approach is more efficient as it simplifies and improves supply flows, particularly intermediate stocks: attention is focused solely on the quality of the work with emphasis on the specific and different operations to be carried out.