NEVS secures battery supply for 9-3 EVs from CATL

28 February 2017

NEVS has signed a strategic framework agreement with Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL) to secure the battery supply for NEVS 9-3 EV in the Chinese market. CATL is headquartered in Ningde, Fujian, and is focused on the research and development of Li-ion batteries (LIB) intended for electric vehicles. The company was one of the first nine battery suppliers to fulfill China domestic industrial standards and its government’s requirement for EV subsidies.

In December 2015, NEVS received a total order of 250,000 EVs from Panda New Energy, an EV leasing company based in Beijing. (Earlier post.) Through the NEVS 50% owned factory in Fujian, the first batch of 100,000 commercial electric vehicles have started to be delivered. The remaining 150,000 9-3 EV are scheduled to begin rolling out from NEVS JV plant in Tianjin in 2018.

Established in 2011, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL) possesses R&D and manufacturing capabilities for power and energy storage battery as well as core technologies for the whole industrial chain of materials, battery cells, battery system and battery recycling.

NEVS was founded in 2012 and acquired the main assets of the Saab Automobile bankruptcy estates. The company is owned by NME Holdings Ltd., Tianjin Bin Hai Hi-tech Industrial Development Area, (THT), and State Research Information Technology Co., Ltd. (SRIT).

NEVS’ head office and main research and development facilities are located in Trollhättan, Sweden. NEVS’ car production plant is located in Trollhättan, with a second production plant and a R&D Center under construction in Tianjin, China, as well as a production plant in Fujian, China.