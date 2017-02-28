« New KOSi method for ultra-deep desulfurization of fuels to ~ 2ppm S | Main | Volvo Cars’ new XC60 SUV to feature automatic steering assistance for collision avoidance »

POET-DSM plans on-site enzyme manufacturing facility at Project Liberty cellulosic ethanol plant

28 February 2017

POET-DSM Advanced Biofuels will build an on-site enzyme manufacturing (OSM) facility in Emmetsburg, Iowa, pending state and local approvals. The facility will be integrated into the Project Liberty (earlier post) technology package, replicable in future facilities. For Project Liberty, the OSM will directly pipe enzymes into the Liberty production process without requiring downstream processing, stabilizers and other chemicals required for enzyme transportation.

New enzymes developed by DSM are also expected to improve effectiveness of the enzyme mix, further reducing costs for the process. CRB has been awarded the contract for the design, engineering and construction management. Basic engineering is complete, and construction is expected to begin in late spring or early summer.

Project Liberty is a cellulosic ethanol plant that uses corn cobs, leaves, husk and some stalk to produce renewable biofuel. Over the last 18 months significant design improvements have been made to the plant and further investments to improve yields and make the process more consistent and reliable. The facility is producing at a rate of 70 gallons per bone-dry ton of biomass, near the target conversion rate, and is currently in a ramp-up phase.

Enzymes for cellulosic ethanol have been improving dramatically in recent years, and this is another leap delivered by our partner DSM in both cost and performance. It will be a valuable addition to POET-DSM’s integrated licensing package. —POET President and COO Jeff Lautt

POET-DSM Advanced Biofuels, LLC, is a 50/50 joint venture between Royal DSM and POET, LLC. Built on the strengths of both companies, the joint venture’s mission is to make cellulosic bio-ethanol competitive with corn bio-ethanol.