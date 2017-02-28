« EVgo and ABB install first 150 kW fast charger in US, with potential upgrade to 350 kW | Main | New KOSi method for ultra-deep desulfurization of fuels to ~ 2ppm S »

Volkswagen Group has 37 competence centers and IT labs working on future mobility solutions

28 February 2017

The Volkswagen Group has 37 competence centers and IT labs worldwide currently developing self-driving cars, new mobility services and customized software solutions. The number of such “think tanks” will continue to increase, the company said.

Our industry is undergoing a profound change process. The Volkswagen Group is in the midst of transforming itself from an automobile manufacturer into one of the world’s leading mobility companies. At our IT labs and competence centers far removed from established structures, we are developing customized solutions for mobility of the future. In doing so, we are embracing digitalization and consistently putting customers at the center of our work. —Matthias Müller, Chief Executive of Volkswagen Group

The competence centers and IT labs are operated by the Volkswagen Group or its Group brands and are making great advances in fields such as artificial intelligence, integration, virtual reality and mobility on demand. Specialists also work with external partners on the development of new technologies. These experts come from other companies, from start-up ventures, universities and research organizations. Today there are already more than 2,000 experts at the IT labs and competence centers in Europe, North America and Asia.

One of the most recent additions to the think tank family is the Metropolis:Lab Barcelona. A festive celebration in December sealed the collaboration of the SEAT Group brand with the Catalan metropolis. Beginning this year, specialists at the Metropolis:Lab Barcelona will develop apps and work on concepts related to intelligent and urban mobility.