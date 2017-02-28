« ARPA-E projects receive more than $1.8B in private follow-on funding for transformational energy technologies | Main | EVgo and ABB install first 150 kW fast charger in US, with potential upgrade to 350 kW »

SCPPA signs letter of intent for 500 Workhorse W-15 4WD range-extended electric pickup trucks

28 February 2017

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS), an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of battery-electric vehicles, received a Letter of Intent from Southern California Public Power Authority (SCPPA) for 500 W-15 Plug-In Electric Pickup trucks. (Earlier post.) The Workhorse W-15 light duty platform design is an extension of the E-Gen electric technology used in Workhorse medium-duty delivery trucks. (Earlier post.)

With expected all-electric 80-mile range using Panasonic 18650 Li-ion batteries, the battery pack is expected to cover the vast majority of miles driven in a day by fleet owners of locally driven trucks. If needed, the gasoline generator (from BMW) will then operate after battery power has been depleted, providing a full hybrid range of 310 miles per tank.

The four-wheel drive system uses dual direct-drive traction motors, one on the front axle, the other on the rear. The battery pack is integrated in the high-strength stainless steel chassis.

Once production commences, WKHS expects the W-15 to have a $52,500 MSRP. The W-15 electric pickup trucks demonstrate SCPPA’s continuing commitment to a green, sustainable fleet. WKHS has already received Letters of Intent from Duke Energy, Portland General Electric, and the City of Orlando and others.

We will be testing the truck to confirm our expectation that the W-15 Electric Pickup may save utilities money over the life of the vehicle, when compared to a conventional gasoline-powered pickup. SCPPA and our publicly-owned utility Members are committed to sustainability, the safety of our drivers and the communities we serve. The Workhorse W-15 could assist in all of these areas by reducing emissions, as well as reducing fuel and maintenance costs. —Michael Webster, SCPPA’s Executive Director

The W-15 will also feature the ability for utility fleets to power equipment directly from the battery power source, allowing a work crew to complete their tasks without having the truck running. With the goal of being the safest pickup truck in America, the trucks’ safety features is expected to include an extra large crumple zone, and lower center of gravity while still providing ground clearance. The W-15 is also expected to offer crash mitigation technologies, that include automatic braking and lane centering.

The W-15 electric pickup will be unveiled at the ACT EXPO show in Long Beach, California on 2 May. Fleet managers are invited to attend and drive the working W-15 which will be at the show.