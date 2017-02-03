« Study: splash blended ethanol fuels with higher ethanol percentage enable higher thermal efficiency in SI engine | Main

Hexcel makes $10M 2nd round investment in 3D printing company Oxford Performance Materials

3 February 2017

Oxford Performance Materials, Inc. (OPM), a leader in advanced materials science and high performance additive manufacturing (HPAM), closed on an additional round of strategic investment from Hexcel Corporation. In May 2016, OPM and Hexcel announced an initial strategic investment from Hexcel of $15 million. The second round of investment from Hexcel is $10 million, for a total equity investment of $25 million to date.

OPM develops proprietary material, process and application technologies, and its Aerospace & Industrial business unit applies 3D printing technology and HPAM to produce fully functional end-use parts that combine structural strength, enhanced performance, weight reduction and time-to-market benefits for its customer base.

OPM’s additive manufacturing process is known as selective laser melting. This method is a free-form, tool-less additive manufacturing process which produces uniform, near isotropic properties with build fidelity and nearly limitless design possibilities.

OPM’s principal material of construction is a proprietary poly-ether-ketone-ketone formulation, OXPEKK. This high performance polymeric material offers a range of benefits that include robust mechanical performance, extreme temperature tolerance, high purity, gamma stability, and extremely high chemical resistance.

Hexcel is a global leader in advanced composites technology with headquarters in Connecticut and manufacturing locations worldwide. OPM Aerospace & Industrial utilizes Hexcel carbon fiber in the production of OPM’S 3D printed OXFAB–ESD advanced thermoplastic structural parts for its aerospace, satellite & defense programs.

OPM recently announced a contract award from Boeing to supply 3D-printed OXFAB structural production parts for the CST-100 Starliner.

The Starliner—designed to transport up to seven passengers, or a mix of crew and cargo, to low-Earth orbit destinations such as the International Space Station—is under development in collaboration with NASA’s Commercial Crew Program.



OXFAB Complex structural component additively manufactured by OPM for the Boeing CST-100 Starliner. Click to enlarge.

Hexcel’s follow-on investment will further enable OPM to expand capacity to meet rapidly growing market demand for the company’s OXFAB technology in aerospace and other industries.