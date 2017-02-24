« NSF to award $13M to projects focused on electrochemical and organic photovoltaic systems | Main | Next-Gen Ford Fiesta St with new 200 PS 3-cylinder, 1.5L Ecoboost with 3 drive modes; cylinder deactivation »

Bosch, Cooper Standard, Honeywell, Hyundai Mobis, Lear Corporation, LG Electronics and NXP Semiconductors join Auto-ISAC for cybersecurity

24 February 2017

Bosch, Cooper Standard, Honeywell, Hyundai Mobis, Lear Corporation, LG Electronics and NXP Semiconductors have joined the Automotive Information Sharing and Analysis Center (Auto-ISAC) as original equipment supplier members.

Auto-ISAC was formed by automakers in August 2015 to establish a global information sharing community to promote vehicle cybersecurity. Auto-ISAC operates as a central hub for sharing, tracking and analyzing intelligence about potential cyber threats, vulnerabilities and incidents related to the connected vehicle; its secure intelligence sharing portal allows members to anonymously submit and receive information that helps them more effectively respond to cyber threats.

In 2016, Auto-ISAC published the Automotive Cybersecurity Best Practices Executive Summary, which outlines Auto-ISAC’s informational guides that cover organizational and technical aspects of vehicle cybersecurity, including incident response, collaboration and engagement with appropriate third parties, governance, risk management, security by design, threat detection and protection, and training and awareness.