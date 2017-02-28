« SCPPA signs letter of intent for 500 Workhorse W-15 4WD range-extended electric pickup trucks | Main | Volkswagen Group has 37 competence centers and IT labs working on future mobility solutions »

EVgo and ABB install first 150 kW fast charger in US, with potential upgrade to 350 kW

28 February 2017

EVgo, the US’ largest network of public electric vehicle (EV) fast charging stations, and ABB have deployed the US’ first ABB High-Power fast charging station in Fremont, California. The High-Power fast charging system features a maximum charging rate of 150kW—providing a charge which is three times faster than most fast chargers deliver today.

The charger will assist with next generation electric vehicle charging research, and will allow testing of EV research platforms at 150kW initially. The installed system has the potential to reach charging speeds of up to 350kW with an upgrade. As automakers align on future hardware and service standards, the station will enable industry coordination and testing.

EVgo will use the station to study utility impacts, installation standards, permitting, and building and safety requirements. It will also provide a demonstration platform for electrical certification committees and building code officials.

Both EVgo and ABB consider the implementation of High-Power fast charging as a critical next step in the evolution of EVs, as automakers are introducing new electric vehicles with increased battery capacities and longer ranges. Already, two automakers have announced plans to sell vehicles in the US that will charge at significantly higher rates in less than two years. Additionally, five automakers have announced a collaboration to build 400 High-Power charging stations (350kW) throughout Europe.

The fastest available public chargers currently in the market are 50kW, which can provide roughly three miles per minute of charge. A 150kW charger can provide nine miles per minute, and a 350kW charger will provide more than 20 miles per minute.

The new charging station will be available to automotive research vehicles on request, and is intended to help inform future advances in electric vehicle development, range, capacity and charging speed. The charger will not be open to the public, though it resides at the nation’s busiest public fast charging site in Fremont, California.

EVgo has partnered with Lucky Supermarkets to install the charger at its Mowry Avenue location in Fremont, where the High-Power fast charging station is now in service. Fremont was chosen for the High-Power charging station location because the area currently has the highest traffic in the EVgo network, making it a natural fit for the rollout of a next generation charging station. The High-Power charging station utilizes a CCS connection standard but is not open to the public.

EVgo currently operates the largest public fast charge network in the country, with more than 900 fast chargers in 66 of the top-selling automotive markets in the US, and supports all current charging standards. EVgo owns and operates its charging stations, and utilizes a variety of flexible charging plans for drivers including pay-as-you-go, low-cost membership charging plans and unlimited charging plans for customers of partner OEMs, including BMW, Nissan and Ford. EVgo has ABB DC fast charging stations installed across its network with the critical connectivity needed for remote asset management, helping enable EVgo’s high uptime performance.