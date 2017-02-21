« Novozymes launches advanced enzymes to increase corn ethanol yields and plant profits | Main | UNICA says that unintended consequences from EPA proposal could limit US access to advanced biofuel »

Infiniti co-developed Gen2 ERS unveiled with all-new Renault Sport R.S.17 F1 racer

21 February 2017

Infiniti reaffirmed its long-term technical partnership with Renault Sport Formula One at the Team’s new race car unveil today. The all-new R.S.17 incorporates for the first time the Infiniti co-developed second-generation Energy Recovery System (ERS).

Powered by Renault Sport Racing’s R.E.17 power unit, the R.S.17 has no carry over parts from the R.S.16. The team worked from a clean sheet of paper to respond to Formula 1’s latest regulations. It is the first Formula 1 car designed from the outset by Renault Sport Racing from its two locations in Enstone, England and Viry-Châtillon, France.

The second generation ERS has been developed by the team together with a group of Infiniti Performance Hybrid technology engineers based at the Renault Sport Racing powertrain R&D facilities in Viry-Châtillon (France), and will be in use from the upcoming 2017 season.

“Performance Hybrid technology is one of Infiniti’s major strengths. We launched our first performance hybrid car in 2011 and we were the first car manufacturer to use this technology to boost performance rather than to reduce consumption; so when the Renault Sport Formula One Team decided to develop their ERS technology in-house, Infiniti emerged as the perfect partner to support them, as part of the Renault-Nissan Alliance.