« Mercedes-Benz starting small series production of heavy-duty Urban eTruck with electric drive this year for customer trials | Main | GENIVI Alliance and Open Connectivity Foundation to collaborate on open standards in vehicle connectivity »

Print this post

TÜV lifecycle analysis shows Mercedes-Benz E 350 e PHEV cuts GHG footprint 44% compared to E 350 CGI; equivalent NOx

15 February 2017

The Mercedes-Benz E 350 e plug-in hybrid (earlier post) has successfully completed the TÜV validation audit and received the Environmental Certificate. This award is based on a Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) in which the independent experts at TÜV Süd (the German Technical Inspection Authority) comprehensively assess the environmental impact of the passenger car over its entire life cycle.

The Mercedes-Benz E 350 e is rated with an NEDC fuel consumption of 2.1 l/100 km (112 mpg US), and electric energy consumption (NEDC) of 11.5 kWh/100 km. The LCA found total CO 2 emissions around 44% lower than the previous E 350 CGI model, which has comparable performance data and a conventional engine, during its life cycle (material manufacture, production, driving for 250,000 kilometers (155,000 miles) calculated with certified consumption figures and recycling) when the hybrid model is charged externally with the European energy mix.

If the calculation is based on the use of renewable energy for external charging, the CO 2 emissions can be reduced by as much as 63%. The E 350 e consumes 31 or 48% less primary energy over all its life cycle phases.

Although in the production phase, the PHEV gives rise to a higher quantity of CO₂-emissions caused by the additional hybrid-specific components, over the entire lifecycle it shows clear advantages.

The Plug-in Hybrid is a good example of how a transparent analysis of the entire life cycle is required to show and evaluate the environmental impact in its entirety. With these analyses, we go way beyond the statutory requirements. They also enable us to prove that the naturally higher use of resources in production is more than compensated for by the significantly better ecological balance when driving, meaning that the overall Life Cycle Assessment is improved, too. —Anke Kleinschmit, Head of Research and Chief Environmental Officer for the Daimler Group

However, with the European grid mix, lifecycle NO x emissions from the E 350 e are equivalent to those of the E 350 CGI. With renewably generated electricity from hydro power, NO x -emissions will be reduced by 42% in comparison to the predecessor.

The E 350 e uses the 9G-TRONIC plug-in-hybrid transmission and the latest generation of electric motors. New power electronics have allowed further increases in the electric motor’s output and torque to 65 kW (88 hp) and 440 N·m respectively. The Mercedes-Benz E 350 e has a system output of 210 kW (286 hp) and a torque of 550 N·m. Further improvements to the intelligent operating strategy also increase the efficiency. With a 6.4 kWh battery pack, up to 33 km (20.5 miles) of all-electric driving is possible, depending on the individual driving profile and the ambient conditions.