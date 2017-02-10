« Volvo Buses receives order for 90 electric hybrid buses and fast charging stations from Belgium | Main | ABB and Nova Bus collaborating on electric buses and charging in North America; OppCharge overhead 300kW DC fast charge »

Volkswagen to use Sierra Wireless for next-gen connected vehicles

10 February 2017

Volkswagen has selected Sierra Wireless AirPrime AR Series modules and the Legato platform for its next generation of connected cars. Sierra Wireless’ integrated 4G technology will reach the market beginning in 2018 in several Volkswagen models worldwide.

Sierra Wireless automotive solutions will deliver high-speed cellular connectivity for the Volkswagen Car-Net platform, which provides a variety of in-vehicle internet-based services, including remote vehicle access, roadside assistance, diagnostics and maintenance, and the ability to set speed and boundary alerts. Owners can use their applications over the integrated 4G-LTE connection provided by the Sierra Wireless AirPrime module.

The AR Series provides a secure device-to-cloud architecture, enabling automotive OEMs and Tier-1s to build a Linux-based telematics control unit using a single module. Sierra Wireless AR Series modules are available for a variety of cellular network technologies and frequency band combinations, using the same footprint and software for simplicity and cost efficiency.

Volkswagen will utilize Sierra Wireless technology to expand into additional value-added connected services and telematics. These services are enabled through the Legato platform, which provides an application framework and development environment that allows third-party applications to be built and hosted directly on the wireless module.

Volkswagen and Sierra Wireless will participate together in the Autonomous Vehicle Conference in Barcelona (Mobile World Congress 2017, Barcelona).