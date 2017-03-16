« NVIDIA working with PACCAR on self-driving technology for trucks | Main | Novelis enters supply agreement with NIO to provide aluminum solutions for next-gen EVs »

Trump’s proposed FY 2018 budget cuts overall DOE budget 5.6%; eliminates ARPA-E, ITLGP, ATVMP

16 March 2017

The Trump Administration has released its “America First” budget blueprint for the FY 2018 budget. The core of the blueprint is a $54-billion increase in defense spending in 2018 that is offset by targeted reductions in other areas.

For the Department of Energy (DOE), the blueprint requests $28.0 billion—a $1.7-billion (5.6%) decrease from the 2017 annualized CR level. Within that, the proposed budget would provide a $1.4-billion increase above the 2017 annualized CR level for the National Nuclear Security Administration—an 11% increase. The new budget proposal focuses resources toward early-stage research and development of energy technologies and reflects increased reliance on the private sector to fund later-stage research, development, and commercialization.

The budget proposal emphasizes what it calls energy technologies best positioned to enable American energy independence and domestic job-growth in the near to mid-term. It also emphasized continued progress on cleaning up sites contaminated from nuclear weapons production and energy research and includes a path forward to accelerate progress on the disposition of nuclear waste.

At the same time, the Budget reflects the Administration’s strong support for the United States’ nuclear security enterprise and nuclear force capability. Highlights of the budget proposal for DOE include: