Volvo Trucks introducing OTA remote programming for trucks

1 March 2017

Volvo Trucks North America is expanding its connected vehicle services with new Remote Programming to increase truck uptime, reduce downtime costs, and improve vehicle efficiency, all through powertrain software and parameter updates. Remote Programming, which leverages Volvo’s factory-installed telematics hardware, allows Volvo customers to perform over-the-air (OTA) powertrain software and parameter updates anywhere in the US and Canada where a cellular connection is available, and at the discretion of the vehicle’s decision maker.

With Remote Programming, trucks no longer need to be removed from service and routed to a repair facility for certain powertrain software and parameter updates. Improving the availability of trucks equates to more money. On average, each additional day of uptime equates to about $1,100 in additional revenue. Additionally, those who have historically not performed software updates due to cost or inconvenience can quickly and easily keep their trucks operating at optimal performance.

The service will be available in the third quarter of 2017 for all Volvo trucks equipped with engines meeting 2017 US greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions standards.