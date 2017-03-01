« ON Semiconductor unveils modular automotive imaging platform | Main

Volkswagen names Infineon first partner under TRANSFORM 2025+ strategy

1 March 2017

Germany-based semiconductor supplier Infineon is Volkswagen’s first partner under its TRANSFORM 2025+ strategy (earlier post). Under the new partnership, Volkswagen will further intensify its direct dialogue with Infineon in order to define the requirements for future semiconductor solutions and thus pursue new joint development approaches.

A modern automobile is equipped with as many as 100 networked electronic control units (ECUs) and thousands of electronic components. Powerful ECUs ensure outstanding driving comfort and safety. They operate and regulate everything from the air conditioning system to the interior and exterior lighting systems, the adaptive cruise control radar and a whole range of driver assistance systems. Thus, a significant part of all vehicle innovations is based on electronic systems.

Future joint development tools, such as virtual prototyping systems, will make it possible to further reduce development times, despite the continual increase in system complexity. —Dr Volkmar Tanneberger, Head of Electrical and Electronic Development at Volkswagen

The rapid advances made with electronic systems, along with ever-shorter innovation cycles, have created a situation in which all participants in the development process need to cooperate extensively in order to implement technically mature and reliable systems jointly.

Volkswagen launched its strategic semiconductor program in order to ensure that all of these requirements can be met in future. The company is cooperating directly with chip manufacturers in the program. The goal is to develop technology solutions for future vehicle generations. A key aspect here involves the precise definition of the requirements that are to be met. Hence, the partnership with Infineon.

Electronic control units will continue to become more and more complex, as future mobility at Volkswagen will be marked by complete connectivity, the best control concepts and all-electric driving. All automated and electrically driven vehicles require the use of key technologies: innovative semiconductors such as sensors that recognize surroundings, in microcontrollers that process data and enable real-time decision-making, and power electronics for the vehicle drivetrain.

Microelectronics from Infineon make driving cleaner, safer and more convenient. We as a partner look forward to cooperating even more closely with Volkswagen. High-performance semiconductors are key to the future car. With our products, vehicles of every class will soon be fully automated and purely electric. &mdashPeter Schiefer, President of the Automotive Division at Infineon Technologies AG

TRANSFORM 2025+. Chairman of the Volkswagen brand Board of Management, Dr Herbert Diess, introduced STRATEGY 2025+ in a meeting in Wolfsburg in November 2016. The new strategy focuses on clearer brand positioning across the various regions and segments, backed by significant improvements in efficiency and productivity. At the same time, it entails massive investments in e-mobility and connectivity.

A key element of the new strategy is positioning at the top end of the volume segment, near to the premium competitors. To date, Volkswagen has only achieved its objective of becoming “top of volume” in China and Europe. In future, Volkswagen aims to achieve this position throughout the world through a realignment of product strategy—with an SUV offensive in the first stage and the electrification wave in the second stage.