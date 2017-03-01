« DS introducing DS 7 CROSSBACK at Geneva show; PHEV model, autonomous driving features | Main | Chevron-led consortium executes Mexico deepwater contract »

Print this post

First XL Hybrids XLP plug-in hybrid upfits to be installed on Ford F-150 pickups

1 March 2017

XL Hybrids’s XLP plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) upfit solution (earlier post) will roll out on Ford F-150 pickup trucks beginning fourth quarter 2017. Ford, with its top-selling half-ton truck for any make and model, was chosen as the first OEM based on XL Hybrids’ order commitments from major fleet customers. The XLP Fleet-Ready technology is the industry’s first ship-thru upfit on pickup trucks from a leading OEM.

The XLP technology will be installed in MY17 Ford F-150 pickups with the 2.7L EcoBoost engine and Ford’s Auto Stop-Start technology. The XLP will also be available for the upcoming MY18 Ford F-150 pickup with the 2.7L EcoBoost engine and the new 3.3L base engine, both featuring Ford’s Auto Stop-Start technology. XLP will be compatible with a range of wheelbases, cab and bed configurations.

Installation of the XLP PHEV system can be completed in just hours on half-ton pickup trucks as a ship-thru upfit. Featuring a volume-production ready high voltage lithium battery pack (> 10 kWh), XLP will accommodate full charging overnight with Level 1 and less than three hours for Level 2 charging using an industry-standard J1772 plug interface. The full XLP system weighs 700 lbs (317.5 kg).

The XLP technology leaves the original equipment manufacturer’s (OEM) engine, transmission, fuel system and exhaust system completely intact. Fleets will maintain the complete OEM warranty, and get a three-year, 75,000 mile warranty from XL Hybrids on the XLP powertrain. The XLP system will have no special maintenance requirements.

XLP will also include the XL Link cloud-based big data analytics system, which measures MPG performance and reports carbon dioxide emissions reductions. The proprietary XL Link vehicle connectivity is a continuous data link from every vehicle, collecting millions of operational data points, allowing analysis and reports on key performance indicators.