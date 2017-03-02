« GKN Driveline develops new lightweight propshaft for Audi Q5; more compact, lighter, more efficient; MLB Evo | Main | GM China launches 2017 Green Supply Chain project »

Co-Optima stakeholder listening day report to be available to public later this year

2 March 2017

On 19-20 January, the US Department of Energy’s Bioenergy Technologies Office (BETO), Vehicle Technologies Office (VTO), and national laboratories hosted a stakeholder listening day for the Co-Optimization of Fuels & Engines (Co-Optima) initiative in Livermore, California. (Earlier post.) Co-Optima is a broad, joint effort to co-optimize the development of efficient engines and low greenhouse-gas fuels for on-road vehicles with the goal of reducing petroleum consumption by 30% by 2030 beyond what is already targeted.

Leaders of the initiative shared updates on the first year of the collaborative effort, and attendees provided feedback on the initiative’s cutting-edge work on advanced fuel and engine technologies. The objective of these discussions was to inform Co-Optima’s multi-year strategic plan and ensure alignment between public- and private-sector visions and goals.

A diverse group of experts in the transportation fuels and vehicles fields attended this event. Stakeholder presentations provided insight on recent innovations in advanced fuel and engine technologies, as well as research gaps that could be filled by the Co-Optima initiative. A stakeholder listening day summary report with highlights from the stakeholder presentations and listening day discussions will be made available to the public later this year.

The Co-Optima initiative began in 2016 under BETO and VTO, aiming to simultaneously transform both transportation fuels and vehicles in order to maximize performance and energy efficiency, minimize environmental impact, and accelerate widespread adoption of innovative combustion strategies. Addressing both offices’ objectives, Co-Optima’s vision is to set the stage for a rapid transition to advanced fuels and vehicle systems.