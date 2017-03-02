« Green light for alliance between Volkswagen Truck & Bus and Navistar; Volkswagen acquires 16.6% for $256M | Main | ABB delivers first urban battery storage solution in Denmark to support renewables »

Eaton introduces eVaptive electronic fuel tank venting system; reduced cost, complexity

2 March 2017

Power management company Eaton introduced its new eVaptive electronically controlled fuel tank vapor venting system that can be optimized for any vehicle platform, eliminating the need for automakers to design unique venting systems for different vehicles.

The eVaptive system uses software to control the transmission of fuel vapors to a charcoal canister while keeping liquid fuel confined to the fuel tank. For any given fuel tank application, the system can be optimized for all driving situations as well as stationary and refueling modes. The hardware is a “one-size-fits-all” unit that can be programmed to fit any vehicle platform.



Eaton eVaptive electronic fuel tank venting system is a “one-size-fits-all” unit that can be programmed to fit any vehicle platform. Click to enlarge.

In a traditional fuel tank design, optimal vapor venting positions are determined at the top of the tank where vapors accumulate. Once determined, Eaton’s eVaptive system vent points can then be opened and closed as needed for optimized venting via an actuator system. Any liquid fuel that enters the vent tubes is routed to a central liquid trap where it is drained back into the fuel tank. Once the vapor and the errant fuel are separated in the liquid trap, the vapor is routed to the charcoal canister for adsorption.

The actuator system is controlled by a computer algorithm that minimizes fuel carryover to the interior liquid trap in all situations and controls the fuel level during refueling. It also can be used to mitigate the spillover that sometimes occurs when filling a tank to the top.

Other benefits of the eVaptive system include:

Reduced complexity and cost by allowing customers to use one set of hardware across all vehicle lines and tank variants;

Prevents liquid from leaving the tank when driving while still venting vapors;

Reduces validation cycles and development time;

Adaptive learning optimizes the eVaptive system venting algorithm;

Maintains overall lower tank pressures in dynamic situations and at high-fuel levels;

eVaptive system is not impacted by the shut-off height of mechanical valves;

Enables On-Board Diagnostics II (OBDII) leak detection to ensure no hydrocarbons are escaping into the atmosphere;

System can replace the current Fuel Tank Isolation Valve (FTIV); and

eVaptive system has the ability to customize the pressure relief of the fuel tank needed just prior to a refueling event on plug-in hybrid electric vehicle applications.



The eVaptive electronic fuel tank venting system can be optimized for all driving situations as well as stationary and refueling modes. Click to enlarge.

Eaton’s eVaptive system is currently undergoing testing with a global automaker.

Eaton currently offers a full line of fuel vapor valves to manage refueling and venting conditions in fuel tanks for safety and emissions controls, as well as fuel tank isolation valves (FTIVs) for pressurized fuel systems. These valves are typically utilized on gas/electric hybrid vehicles where pressurized fuel systems are used to deal with the vapor emissions challenges.