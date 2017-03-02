« Rail Management Services (RMS) orders 9 more Orange EV T-Series electric yard trucks | Main | Daimler invests in ChargePoint as part of $82M round; seat on board »

Print this post

GM China launches 2017 Green Supply Chain project

2 March 2017

General Motors China has launched the 2017 Green Supply Chain project. The yearlong initiative aims to improve energy efficiency and reduce emissions at 16 China-based parts and components suppliers that provide parts to GM’s operations around the world.

Building on the success of the 2016 program, GM China will offer the new group of suppliers training, energy audits and other support. The focus will be on reducing their energy consumption and increasing their recycling of materials.

The 2016 program involved eight suppliers, which implemented 64 energy-saving proposals. By decreasing their consumption of electricity and natural gas, the suppliers collectively reduced carbon dioxide by over 5.5 million kg and saved more than RMB 9.3 million (US$1.35 million).