Rail Management Services (RMS) orders 9 more Orange EV T-Series electric yard trucks

2 March 2017

Rail Management Services (RMS), an intermodal lift-on/lift-off contractor with a hostling fleet of 700+ trucks, has placed a follow-on order for nine additional T-Series battery-electric terminal trucks from Orange EV.

Orange EV offers a range of configurations built to meet site-specific requirements while managing cost. The RMS reorder is consists of nine Extended Duty (160 kWh) trucks, each with galvanized frames but built to three different configurations: new, on-road (DOT compliant), with standard onboard charging; re-manufactured (aka re-powered), off-road, with offboard fast charging; and re-manufactured, off-road, with standard onboard charging.

RMS, one of the largest rail intermodal yard operators in the US, purchased their first Orange EV truck in July 2016 for use at a Class 1 railyard in Chicago.

Ed Morgenthaler, Vice President of Maintenance, Safety, Legal and Operations for RMS, estimates that the Chicago yard ranks as one of the top five toughest sites of their 40+ facilities across the US.

We put the Orange EV truck in Chicago at one of our toughest ramps. It’s one of the larger facilities in the country and has been active for decades making the terrain harsh on hostlers. The Chicago winters also play an important role in it being a difficult location. Frankly, I was surprised. I didn’t expect the truck to be as reliable as it is. —Ed Morgenthaler

The 9 additional trucks are being worked into onsite fleets to supplement and replace RMS’ diesel trucks. Five of the trucks will be deployed at the same Chicago railyard while four will be utilized at rail sites in New York.

Railyards and other container handling operations are often located in designated non-attainment areas. Switching from diesel yard trucks to electric provides immediate emissions reductions and health benefits for workers and surrounding communities. While figures vary by site, Orange EV estimates the per truck emissions eliminated in rail intermodal hub operations annually can be up to 160 tons CO 2 , 1.7 tons NO x , 1.6 tons CO, and 80 kg PM.

Total cost of ownership is reduced as well due to savings in fuel, maintenance and other expenses, enabling fleets to use existing capital and expense budgets planned for diesels. Additional savings of up to 85% of total purchase price are available via incentive programs offered at city, state and federal levels.