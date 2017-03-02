« Volvo Trucks introducing OTA remote programming for trucks | Main | Green light for alliance between Volkswagen Truck & Bus and Navistar; Volkswagen acquires 16.6% for $256M »

Print this post

Symbio targets European taxi market with fuel cell range extender in Nissan e-NV200; 500 km range

2 March 2017

Symbio has integrated a 15 kW (net) fuel cell range extender in a Nissan e-NV200 electric van, with plans to introduce the vehicle to the European taxi market. The new plug-in hybrid hydrogen fuel cell vehicle will deliver at least 500 km of range. Symbio unveiled the van at the FC Expo 2017 in Tokyo.

The customized e-NV200 offers taxi drivers a similar total cost of ownership to a hybrid taxi, but with the range of an internal combustion engine. Thus, this vehicle could be used for intensive urban taxi operations or for online passenger transportation network services. It can be recharged from a low-cost power supply, and refueled with hydrogen in three minutes (3.8 kg hydrogen at 700 bar).

The fuel cell van will have battery packs ranging in capacity from 24 kWh to 36 kWh.

This customized e-NV200 will be available for serial production from September 2018. Interested parties will be able to place pre-orders, by sending a request to Symbio.

To respect the company’s commitment towards a more sustainable environment and a better air quality in urban areas, we have explored a new market segment—duty vehicles. With this integration to Nissan 5-7 seat EVs, taxis can contribute to the improvement of air quality without any change to their daily activities. —Fabio Ferrari, CEO of Symbio