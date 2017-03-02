« Volvo Trucks introducing OTA remote programming for trucks | Main | Green light for alliance between Volkswagen Truck & Bus and Navistar; Volkswagen acquires 16.6% for $256M »
Symbio targets European taxi market with fuel cell range extender in Nissan e-NV200; 500 km range
2 March 2017
Symbio has integrated a 15 kW (net) fuel cell range extender in a Nissan e-NV200 electric van, with plans to introduce the vehicle to the European taxi market. The new plug-in hybrid hydrogen fuel cell vehicle will deliver at least 500 km of range. Symbio unveiled the van at the FC Expo 2017 in Tokyo.
The customized e-NV200 offers taxi drivers a similar total cost of ownership to a hybrid taxi, but with the range of an internal combustion engine. Thus, this vehicle could be used for intensive urban taxi operations or for online passenger transportation network services. It can be recharged from a low-cost power supply, and refueled with hydrogen in three minutes (3.8 kg hydrogen at 700 bar).
The fuel cell van will have battery packs ranging in capacity from 24 kWh to 36 kWh.
This customized e-NV200 will be available for serial production from September 2018. Interested parties will be able to place pre-orders, by sending a request to Symbio.
To respect the company’s commitment towards a more sustainable environment and a better air quality in urban areas, we have explored a new market segment—duty vehicles. With this integration to Nissan 5-7 seat EVs, taxis can contribute to the improvement of air quality without any change to their daily activities.—Fabio Ferrari, CEO of Symbio
Symbio currently has several hundred converted Renault Kangoo ZE Maxi light electric commercial vehicles equipped with a 22 kWh battery pack and 5 kW hydrogen fuel range extender with 2.08 kg H2 at 700 bar in service in Europe.
I think this is job done for light delivery vehicles and taxis.
That would remove a huge burden of pollution from cities.
Posted by: Davemart | March 02, 2017 at 01:17 AM
Job done is a self-driving BEV taxi. Tesla will have about 500,000 such vehicles on the road globally by the end of 2018. This hydrogen retrofit will not even have 100 vehicles by that time and they will be loosing money each of them because of high fuel and maintenance costs.
The fact is that FCVs use four times as much energy to drive one mile than a BEV when the loss of electrolysis and compression is also included as it should. And BEVs last much longer and are less costly to maintain.
FCV is a scam by die-hard gassers to pretend that they care about making sustainable vehicles for the future. FCV are not realistic they will never happen.
Posted by: Change | March 02, 2017 at 01:45 AM
It remains to be seen how people will deal with cars driving themselves. Just because we CAN, does not mean we SHOULD on a wide spread basis.
Posted by: SJC | March 02, 2017 at 09:50 AM
Change:
If you ignore all losses to produce electricity and problems with storage you can come up with any figures you like.
Some of us however can add up.
Posted by: Davemart | March 02, 2017 at 11:36 AM
