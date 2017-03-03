« Senate bill would enable sales of E15 and higher ethanol blends year round; RVP waiver | Main | BASF Catalysts doubles production capacity for mobile emissions catalysts in India »

5G Automotive Association and European Automotive Telecom Alliance to cooperate on connected and autonomous driving

3 March 2017

The 5G Automotive Association (5GAA) and the European Automotive Telecom Alliance (EATA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding. The aim of this partnership is to foster cooperation in the field of connected and autonomous driving solutions as well as standardization, spectrum and related use cases.

5GAA and EATA are dedicated to prioritizing the use cases identified by the two organizations to identify the technical requirements that need to be addressed, both in the short and in the long term. In order to better support standards for connected and automated driving, standardization prioritization for standards bodies such as ETSI, 3GPP and SAE is necessary as well.

Promoting spectrum-related issues (V2X), agreement on usage modalities of certain bands, security and privacy, as well as vehicle safety requirements to be supported by both mobile network operators (MNOs) and vehicle manufacturers (OEMs) will need to be addressed jointly.

5GAA includes 33 members, of which 8 are founding members (AUDI AG, BMW Group, Daimler AG, Ericsson, Huawei, Intel, Nokia and Qualcomm Incorporated). 5GAA is a multi-industry association to develop, test and promote communications solutions, initiate their standardization and accelerate their commercial availability and global market penetration to address societal need.

Focus areas are the development, testing and promotion of communications solutions, the initiation of their standardization and the acceleration of their commercial availability and global market penetration to address society’s connected mobility and road safety needs with applications such as autonomous driving, ubiquitous access to services and integration into smart city and intelligent transportation.

EATA comprises six leading associations and 38 companies at present, including telecom operators, vendors, automobile manufacturers and suppliers for both cars and trucks. The main objective of the Alliance is to promote the wide deployment of hybrid connectivity for connected and automated driving in Europe.

EATA’s first concrete step is the advancement of a ‘pre-deployment project’ aimed at testing the performance of hybrid communication required for automated driving under real traffic situations. Furthermore, EATA seeks to identify and address service and technology roadmaps, safety and security needs, as well as regulatory and business issues. The project will tackle cross-border interoperability, including digital and physical infrastructure, as well as vehicle localization issues.