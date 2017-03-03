« 5G Automotive Association and European Automotive Telecom Alliance to cooperate on connected and autonomous driving | Main | Study finds black carbon pollution directly affects bacteria; altering effectiveness of antibiotics, increasing the potential for infection »

BASF Catalysts doubles production capacity for mobile emissions catalysts in India

3 March 2017

BASF Catalysts India Private Limited inaugurated its new mobile emissions catalysts manufacturing site in India. The site includes a new 47,000-square-meter production plant, which replaces an existing BASF plant in Chennai and is the culmination of a three-year expansion project, which has doubled the company’s catalyst manufacturing capacity in India.

The new plant produces a full range of catalyst solutions, including light duty, heavy duty and motorcycle emissions catalysts to meet growing market demand and customer technology needs. The site produces BASF EMPRO emissions control solutions including the Three-Way Catalyst (TWC), Diesel Oxidation Catalyst (DOC), Catalyzed Soot Filter (CSF) and Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) Catalyst.

With the expansion of our manufacturing capacity and capabilities in Chennai, BASF Catalysts is better positioned to respond to the increase in demand for advanced emissions control solutions in India. It will also help our customers meet increasingly stringent requirements such as the Indian government’s decision to advance from BS IV emissions norms to BS VI norms by 2020. Furthermore, the new site will produce advanced heavy duty emissions catalysts, which will allow us to better serve the fast-growing automotive markets in India. —Dirk Demuth, Senior Vice President, Mobile Emissions Catalysts, BASF

The BASF Group has invested approximately €300 million over the past four years, in manufacturing and R&D in India, said Raman Ramachandran, Head of BASF operations in South Asia.