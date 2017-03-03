« Toyota Research Institute displays Gen 2 autonomous test vehicle; machine vision and machine learning | Main | Georgia Tech study finds link between sulfate, metallic particles from vehicles and adverse health impacts »

Renault and Heudiasyc create shared research facility for perception and localization systems for autonomous vehicles

3 March 2017

Renault and Heudiasyc (Heuristics and Diagnostics for Complex Systems), a joint research unit formed by UTC (Université de Technologie de Campiègne) and the CNRS, have created SIVALab, a laboratory specializing in localization and perception systems for autonomous vehicles. SIVALab (a French acronym for Integrated Systems for Autonomous Vehicles Lab) is based in Compiègne, north of Paris, France.

This scientific and technological partnership has been set up for an initial, extendable period of four years. It is founded on an existing association that began more than 10 years ago and will use the Renault ZOE-based autonomous vehicle platforms developed by Heudiasyc. SIVALab is being created to provide a structure geared to long-term scientific developments and major programs.

The shared laboratory, the governance and resources of which are being provided jointly by Renault and Heudiasyc, will deploy a four-year research program on perception and localization systems to supply reliable navigation data for connected autonomous vehicles.

The collaboration’s main purpose is to study and develop autonomous vehicle localization and perception systems with a view to offering greater accuracy and reliability. In addition to sensors, data will be sourced and analyzed from pre-defined navigation maps and dynamic connections from other users and the infrastructure. By intelligently combining the data from these multiple sources, the vehicle will systematically turn out a better performance than with sensors alone, regardless of the situation, the partners said.

The Heudiasyc laboratory has been exploring intelligent vehicles for some 20 years, in line with the strategy of its supervisory institutions, UTC and CNRS. A few years ago, we joined up with Renault for perception and localization because we share the same vision of the related scientific and technological issues. Furthermore, the shared laboratory SIVALab will be using Heudiasyc’s autonomous vehicle platforms based on the Renault ZOE. These platforms are being financed through the Equipex Robotex program (as an ‘equipment of excellence’), with the support of the Hauts-de-France region and the ERDF (European Regional Development Fund). Road tests will be considered as part of a partnership with the Compiègne region urban agglomeration. —Heudiasyc chief Ali Charara

Heudiasyc operates in the fields of computer science, automation, robotics, decision making and image processing. The laboratory has several experimental platforms and demonstrators, including a railway supervision platform, smart/autonomous vehicles, drones and an immersive virtual reality room.

Four teams carry out Heudiasyc’s scientific activities: ASER (Automation, Embedded Systems, Robotics), DI (Decisions, Images), RO (Networks, Optimization) and ICI (Information, Knowledge, Interaction).