« Dukosi raises £2M for next-generation battery management technology | Main | Oil Majors’ Costs Have Risen 66% Since 2011 »

Print this post

Clean Fuels Ohio signs LoI to deploy 500 Workhorse W-15 range-extended electric hybrid pickups across Ohio

3 March 2017

Workhorse Group has received a Letter of Intent from Clean Fuels Ohio to partner with Workhorse to help deploy 500 W-15 Plug-In Electric Pickup trucks throughout the state of Ohio. (Earlier post.)

Workhorse has also received Letters of Intent from Duke Energy, Portland General Electric, the City of Orlando, and Southern California Public Power Authority. While not operating a fleet itself, Clean Fuels Ohio engages numerous fleets across Ohio on transitions to cleaner vehicle and fuel options.

Powered using Panasonic 18650 Li-ion batteries, the truck’s battery pack is expected to deliver all-electric 80 mile range, covering the majority of miles driven in a day by fleets. If needed, the on-board gasoline generator will then operate after battery power has been depleted, extending the range.

The W-15’s safety features are expected to include an extra-large crumple zone, and a lower center of gravity while still providing ground clearance. The W-15 is also expected to offer crash mitigation technologies, that include automatic braking and lane centering.

The Workhorse W-15 light duty platform design is an extension of the E-Gen electric technology used in Workhorse medium-duty delivery trucks. Once production commences, the company expects the W-15 to have a $52,500 MSRP. Workhorse plans to make the W-15 in their Union City factory, which has the capacity to assemble 60,000 chassis a year.

The W-15 electric pickup will be unveiled at the ACT EXPO show in Long Beach, California on 2 May. Fleet managers are invited to attend and drive the working W-15 which will be at the show.