GM Maven introduces monthly offering for members; vehicles include the Chevrolet Tahoe and Chevrolet Volt

4 March 2017

Maven, General Motors’ personal mobility brand, has expanded its offerings to include a new monthly service, Maven Reserve. Maven members pay a monthly fee to reserve a new GM vehicle loaded with technology for 28 days. Members can download the Maven app to view pricing by market in real time for Maven Reserve.

Maven is a flexible mobility platform that provides members multiple offerings and pricing structures. Maven Reserve allows members to select from wider range of pricing options including hourly to daily or monthly.

The curated Maven Reserve experience includes a dedicated parking space for the duration of the reservation and a personalized walk-through of the vehicle. Insurance and $100 worth of gas are also included, and there are no membership or application fees. Members can access popular GM vehicles for an extended time period without the commitment of leasing, financing or buying.

Maven Reserve is available now in Los Angeles and San Francisco with plans to expand to other cities. The service was developed initially for entertainment and entrepreneurial communities seeking frictionless, on-demand transportation options and longer-term access to vehicles.

Since launching in October 2016, Maven City car sharing in Los Angeles has experienced an average monthly member growth of 56%. Maven City car sharing in San Francisco has grown on average by 31% monthly since launching in September 2016.

In 13 months, Maven has launched three products and has grown to 17 cities in the U.S. and Canada: Ann Arbor, Michigan; Atlanta; Baltimore; Boston; Chicago; Denver; Detroit; Los Angeles; Jersey City, New Jersey; Nashville, Tennessee; New York City; Orlando, Florida; Phoenix; San Diego; San Francisco; Washington, D.C.; and Waterloo, Ontario, Canada.

Maven has more than 25,000 members who have made more than 32,000 reservations. Maven members have traveled more than 80 million miles.

The average Maven City trip is 136 miles and lasts more than 12 hours. The Chevrolet Tahoe and Volt are among the most popular vehicles in the Maven City car-sharing portfolio.