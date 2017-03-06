« WHO attributes more than 1 in 4 deaths annually of children under 5 years to unhealthy environment | Main | Danish Parker project developing universal definition for EV integration with electric grid for V2G services »

GM delivers 246,730 vehicles in China in Feb; SUVs maintain growth momentum

6 March 2017

General Motors and its joint ventures delivered 246,730 vehicles in February, an increase of 0.4% on an annual basis. SUVs, along with MPVs, accounted for nearly 50% of GM’s deliveries in February. Cadillac and Baojun set February delivery records.

Led by the XT5 SUV, Cadillac kept up its momentum with double-digit growth for the twelfth consecutive month. Sales of the Baojun 510 SUV exceeded 6,000 units following its launch on 20 February and contributed to the Baojun brand’s record deliveries.

The expanding SUV portfolio has helped us maintain our growth momentum. The upcoming launch of the Chevrolet Equinox will further enhance our competitiveness in the fast-growing midsize SUV segment. —GM Executive Vice President and GM China President Matt Tsien

Cadillac deliveries increased 90% on an annual basis to more than 9,000 units in February. Driven by the XT5, Cadillac SUV sales surged 150% from a year earlier in the industry’s strongest segment. ATS-L luxury sport sedan deliveries rose 91%, making February the eighth consecutive month of double-digit growth. XTS luxury sedan sales increased 27%. Cadillac expects sales in China to continue growing at a double-digit rate this year.

Deliveries of the Buick GL8 MPV family increased 80% year on year led by the new-generation GL8 and GL8 Avenir luxury MPVs that were launched in November. The Envision was the leader among global SUVs for the fourth consecutive month.

Deliveries of the Chevrolet Malibu family more than tripled from the previous February. Chevrolet is on track to fulfill its plan to introduce more than 20 new or refreshed products in China by the end of 2020. Nearly 30% of the models will be SUVs and nearly half will be new nameplates for the China portfolio.

Baojun February deliveries increased 38% on an annual basis. Sales of the Baojun 310 topped 10,000 units for the fifth consecutive month and remained the segment leader. The Baojun 730 MPV has remained the leader in its segment since its launch in 2014.

Wuling deliveries increased 2.3% from the previous February. The Rong Guang family delivered nearly 50,000 units last month, which was a new February record. The Hong Guang family remained the leader in its segment, with deliveries of more than 44,000 units.

GM is launching 18 new and refreshed models this year in China to support continued growth in the company’s largest retail market. Half of the models being introduced under the Buick, Chevrolet, Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands will be SUVs or MPVs.