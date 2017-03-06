« Sumitomo using Amyris/Kuraray liquid farnesene rubber in Dunlop tires | Main

UMTRI: new-vehicle fuel economy in the US unchanged in February

6 March 2017

The average fuel economy (window-sticker value) of new vehicles sold in the US in February was 25.1 mpg (9.36 l/100 km)—unchanged from the value for January, according to the latest monthly report from Dr. Michael Sivak and Brandon Schoettle at the University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute (UMTRI). The value for February is up 5.0 mpg since October 2007 (the first month of their monitoring), but down 0.4 mpg from the peak of 25.5 mpg (9.22 l/100 km) reached in August 2014.

The University of Michigan Eco-Driving Index (EDI)—an index that estimates the average monthly emissions of greenhouse gases generated by an individual U.S. driver—was 0.83 in December 2016, unchanged from the value for November 2016 (the lower the value the better). This value indicates that the average new-vehicle driver produced 17% lower emissions in December 2016 than in October 2007, but 5% higher emissions than the record low reached in November 2013.

The EDI takes into account both vehicle fuel economy and distance driven (the latter relying on data that are published with a two-month lag).