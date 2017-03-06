« AKASOL Li-ion battery modules achieve 50% extension in service life in endurance testing | Main | WHO attributes more than 1 in 4 deaths annually of children under 5 years to unhealthy environment »

Texas A&M team developing photocatalyst to turn CO2 into renewable hydrocarbon fuels

6 March 2017

Researchers with the Department of Mechanical Engineering at Texas A&M University, led by Dr. Ying Li, associate professor of mechanical engineering, are developing a photocatalyst to convert CO 2 into renewable hydrocarbon fuels. The photocatalyst material acts as a semiconductor, absorbing the sunlight which excites the electrons in the semiconductor and gives them the electric potential to reduce water and CO 2 into carbon monoxide and hydrogen, which together can be converted to liquid hydrocarbon fuels, said Li.

The first step of the process involves capturing CO 2 from emissions sources. The material, which is a hybrid of titanium oxide and magnesium oxide, uses the magnesium oxide to absorb the CO 2 and the titanium oxide to act as the photocatalyst.

The project is still in the fundamental research stage. One of the challenges with this technology is that the current conversion efficiency of converting CO 2 and water into renewable solar fuels remains low, less than a few percent. According to Li, the conversion process also takes considerable time and the material can only absorb a fraction of the emitted sunlight.

For Li and his team, solving these issues revolves around engineering more efficient materials with nano-scale structures and advancing the reactor design so that the materials placed within the reactor can absorb sunlight in the most efficient manner.

Concentrated sunlight exposure can lead to a higher conversion efficiency and we’ve found that if we operate at a higher temperature with this reaction, the conversion efficiency can be dramatically increased. —doctoral student Huilei Zhao

The project is a part of a five-year research grant and CAREER Award for Li from the National Science Foundation, and is currently in its third year. By the end of the project, Li hopes to have developed a higher level of conversion efficiency and determine if the process can be commercially viable.

There are two different ways to quantify the efficiency. What is the fraction of the solar energy we are storing into fuels, or what is the fraction of CO 2 being converted to fuels? In either case, we need to achieve a near 10-percent efficiency to make the process economically competitive.