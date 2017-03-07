« CalTech, Berkeley Lab team uses new high-throughput method to identify promising photoanodes for solar fuels | Main | Air Products’ California fueling stations offering hydrogen below $10 per kg »

Print this post

A123 Systems opens Czech plant to produce 12V and 48V Li-ion systems

7 March 2017

A123 Systems LLC, a developer and manufacturer of advanced lithium-ion batteries and systems, recently celebrated the opening of its new manufacturing facility in Ostrava, Czech Republic at which A123 will produce more than 600,000 units of its low voltage automotive systems annually for European customers.

A123’s Ostrava location establishes regional assembly of the company’s advanced 12V Lithium-ion starter battery and next-generation 48V battery which provide environmentally conscious solutions delivering lower emissions and increased fuel economy in low-voltage hybrid systems. The technology also provides the market lead-free alternatives to conventional automotive batteries.

Last month marked the first customer shipment from this new facility along with the installation of a second production line for increased volume. Later this year, A123 will begin production of its 48V programs at this newly established facility.

A123 currently operates manufacturing facilities in China and the United States. The Ostrava facility adds to the existing global footprint and addresses the substantial surge in demand from the European market.