« Hyundai Motor reveals next generation fuel cell concept at Geneva Motor Show; new SUV Fuel Cell model set for launch in 2018 | Main | Mercedes-AMG GT Concept performance hybrid leverages Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 hybrid technology »

Print this post

GM and Honda announce executive leadership and board of directors for Fuel Cell System Manufacturing, LLC

7 March 2017

General Motors and Honda announced the executive structure for their recently established joint venture company, Fuel Cell System Manufacturing, LLC (FCSM). Suheb Haq of GM will serve as the first president of FCSM, and Tomomi Kosaka of Honda will be the new company’s vice president.

Haq and Kosaka will be responsible for operations, overseeing the start-up of the JV and ongoing manufacturing operations. GM and Honda plan to rotate the positions of president and vice president every two years.

Haq most recently was director of GM Operational Excellence. Kosaka was president & CEO of Honda of America Mfg., Inc., responsible for manufacturing operations of three auto plants and an engine plant in Ohio.

Further, FCSM will include a board of directors consisting of three executives from each company that will include a rotating chairperson.

Representing Honda on the FCSM board of directors are:

Takashi Sekiguchi, Managing Officer and Director/Chief Operating Officer, Automobile Operations, Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Sekiguchi will serve as the first chairperson of the FCSM board of directors.

Mitsugu Matsukawa, Operating Officer/ Chief Operating Officer, IT Operations/ Head of Production Planning Supervisory Unit, Production Operations, Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Rick Schostek, Executive Vice President, Honda North America, Inc.

Representing GM on the FCSM board of directors are:

Charles Freese, Executive Director, Global Fuel Cell Business

David Maday, Executive Director, Corporate Development

Robert Portugaise, Executive Director, Manufacturing Engineering

FCSM was established with equal investments from Honda and GM totaling $85 million, creating the auto industry’s first manufacturing joint venture to mass-produce an advanced hydrogen fuel cell system that will be used in future products from each company. FCSM will operate within GM’s existing battery pack manufacturing facility site in Brownstown, Michigan, south of Detroit. Mass production of fuel cell systems is expected to begin around 2020 and create nearly 100 new jobs.

Honda and GM established a master collaboration agreement that was announced in July 2013. It established the co-development arrangement for a next-generation fuel cell system and hydrogen storage technologies. The companies integrated their development teams and shared hydrogen fuel cell intellectual property to create a more affordable commercial solution for fuel cell and hydrogen storage systems.