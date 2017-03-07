« Honda Motor Europe: 2/3 of European sales to feature electrified powertrains by 2025; “Electric Vision” | Main | CalTech, Berkeley Lab team uses new high-throughput method to identify promising photoanodes for solar fuels »

Honda begins production of new 10-speed transmission in Georgia; nearly $150M investment

7 March 2017

Honda launched global production of a new, state-of-the-art 10-speed automatic transmission at Honda Precision Parts of Georgia, LLC (HPPG) in Tallapoosa, Georgia. Honda also announced that it has invested nearly $150 million in two US manufacturing plants for production of the industry's first 10-speed automatic transmission (10AT) for front-wheel-drive vehicles.

The new investment includes $100 million for a new assembly line and production modifications at HPPG and an additional $49 million to provide new equipment and increased production capacity at Honda Transmission Mfg. of America, Inc. (HTM) in Russells Point, Ohio. The amount adds to the more than $3 billion that Honda has invested in its U.S. plants over the past four years.

Developed by Honda R&D, the new 10AT features a low-friction design, which will deliver outstanding drivability in new Honda and Acura vehicles. It will appear first in upper grades of the all-new 2018 Honda Odyssey minivan, launching this spring, and will be applied to additional light-truck and car models in the future.

HPPG was established in 2006 and annually produces more than 375,000 transmissions for Honda and Acura automobiles. HTM began production in 1996 and now produces more than one million transmissions per year for Honda and Acura vehicles built in North America.